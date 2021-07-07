Dave Prazak Joins MLW To Work On The Women’s Division

Major League Wrestling has announced that Dave Prazak has joined MLW and will be in charge of the company’s latest attempt at a women’s division. Here’s the press release:

Major League Wrestling today announced that Dave Prazak has joined the league’s office of wrestling operations.

Prazak, recognized as one of the foremost promoters of women’s wrestling, will focus on spearheading the launch of MLW’s women’s division, set to premiere this summer.

“During my twenty-five years working in the sport thus far, I’ve had the opportunity to serve in a number of different capacities, for many companies which have focused on different types of professional wrestling,” states Prazak. “It is that variety of styles, and the right mix of different elements which makes me most excited to join the team at Major League Wrestling. I’ve loved the way that MLW has provided its audience with a roster of amazing talent from around world, and I look forward to offering my own contributions to the company going forward. Having focused greatly on the promotion of women’s wrestling over the years, I value the chance to assist some very deserving SHIMMER athletes in receiving opportunities to grow by entering the MLW ranks. The addition of more women to MLW events in the future will only add to the wonderful variety already featured as part of the MLW product.”

Prazak, one of the most successful women’s wrestling promoters in American history, founded SHIMMER in November 2005.

Mainly based in the Chicago area, SHIMMER has presented live cards throughout the United States and has been the forerunner in giving women athletes a stage to compete before the world.