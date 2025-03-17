wrestling / News
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says His AJPW Contracts Are Five-Month Deals
March 16, 2025 | Posted by
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is headed back to AJPW and says he signs five-month contracts with the company. Smith gave an update on his time with AJPW in an appearance on Cafe du Rene, noting that he’s heading back soon and will be there for five months.
“All Japan have been doing great, and I’m returning back for the Champion Carnival and then staying over until August,” SMith said (per Fightful). “So I do five-months contracts with them at a time. So I stay over there for five months.”
He continued, “I’m going back [to Japan] March 26th. I’m back in Canada right now, just seeing some family, and then I’m gone away for about five months.”
AJPW’s Campion Carnival kicks off on April 9th.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on Whether Brian Pillman Was a Legit Fit Into Four Horsemen
- Booker T Says Lex Luger Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Is a ‘No Brainer’
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat
- Rikishi Says Jey Uso Isn’t The Reason For WrestleMania Ticket Sales