Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says His AJPW Contracts Are Five-Month Deals

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is headed back to AJPW and says he signs five-month contracts with the company. Smith gave an update on his time with AJPW in an appearance on Cafe du Rene, noting that he’s heading back soon and will be there for five months.

“All Japan have been doing great, and I’m returning back for the Champion Carnival and then staying over until August,” SMith said (per Fightful). “So I do five-months contracts with them at a time. So I stay over there for five months.”

He continued, “I’m going back [to Japan] March 26th. I’m back in Canada right now, just seeing some family, and then I’m gone away for about five months.”

AJPW’s Campion Carnival kicks off on April 9th.