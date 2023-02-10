wrestling / News

Davey Richards Could Become A Free Agent Soon

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Richards Image Credit: ROH

PWInsider reports that Davey Richards could become a free agent soon, as his deal with MLW will expire in the spring. Richards signed with the company last year, and the deal will end in a few months. If negotiations don’t pan out, he will be free to sign anywhere he chooses.

