Davey Richards Won’t Do Deathmatches, Reveals Which Match Styles He Enjoys

Davey Richards doesn’t see any deathmatches in his future, noting that it’s a type of match he’s not willing to do. The MLW star, who appeared on last night’s Slammiversary PPV, appeared on the Under the Ring Podcast for USA Today and weighed in on which types of matches he won’t take, plus more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On which matches he won’t do: “I am not going to do deathmatches. I would very much prefer no really early morning flights. Because you know, I would prefer that, but if it happens, it happens. I don’t — I would respectfully decline intergender matches, that’s just a personal thing. That’s my — please don’t put me at the end of the 27-match card. That’d be wonderful.”

On which match styles he enjoys: “I like different kinds of styles. I mean, I’ve wrestled some guys you would never think, like wrestling Masada, he’s a great wrestler. I like being tested. I mean, obviously, it’s always fun when you get some guys who are like more of my — or cut from the same cloth as me, but I mean, the thing is, you’ll only get better by wrestling people who are different than you. I mean, like, I can go out today and have a great match with Jonathan Gresham. Who can’t, you know what I mean? Someone, not even saying that I’m better than him, or they’re better than me, just different mentalities, different stylistic approaches. That’s how you get better because you learn how to adapt your style and what you like to do to what someone else does, or what may make someone else or some other promotion money. So actually, that’s how you grow and evolve as a wrestler.”