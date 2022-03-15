David Arquette Recalls Wanting to Face Cody Rhodes, Work AEW Match For Documentary

David Arquette has revealed he wanted to face Cody Rhodes and work a match for AEW during his redemption tour chronicled in the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette. The documentary, which chronicles Arquette’s return to the ring, released in August of 2020 and told the story of Arquette returning to the ring in independent promotions in 2018. You can check out our review of the film here.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Arquette talked about how he wanted to face Cody for the documentary and sought to do something with AEW to promote the film. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On early plans for him to face Cody Rhodes for the documentary: “I was talking to Cody Rhodes about trying to have him in the film, it was right as the AEW stuff was coming together. Yeah, I did (pitch a match). I thought it would be so funny like, ‘You disrespected the belt and my dad had it and I’m going to pay him back.'”

On wanting to work in AEW for a match: “That’s one thing that was a little upsetting, especially with AEW because they had all the guys in AEW that were in the movie and I wanted to go and do a match or something to promote the movie and they were like [no]. I think it was TNT, they were like trying to charge me to wrestle.

“It went through like the publicity department to TNT or something and they were like, ‘Well, it cost this to…’ ‘Forget it.’ We were looking to advertise on the shows, at least some form of advertisement within AEW, but they looked at it like, ‘We charge this much for someone to promote in the ring.’ That was a little depressing because I knew a bunch of the guys over there.”