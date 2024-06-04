wrestling / News
David Finlay vs. SANADA Global Title Match, More Set for NJPW Soul
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed two new matchups for this month’s NJPW Soul 2024 event. David Finlay is now set to defend his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.
Also set for the card, The Bullet Club War Dogs will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against TMDK’s Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita. The card will be held on Sunday, June 16 at the Hokkai Kita Yell in Sapporo, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP Global Championship Match: David Finlay (c) vs. SANADA
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. The Bullet Club War Dogs (c) (Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors)
