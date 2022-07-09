wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Calls Recent Colt Cabana Story A ‘Fabrication’
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that while Colt Cabana is still in AEW, the decision was almost made to let his contract expire. According to the report, people backstage in AEW spoke up for him and he was re-signed, later working ROH Supercard of Honor. However, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to deny the story and claim it was completely false.
He wrote: “100% complete fabrication. I hadn’t read the article. I just want everyone to know that no one is getting anyone fired. LFG!”
100% complete fabrication. https://t.co/esVI7HnEN6
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 7, 2022
