Dax Harwood Comments On FTR’s Match with The Acclaimed: ‘None of it Matters If We Don’t Win’
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood spoke about FTR challenging the Acclaimed for the AEW tag team titles on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. He acknowledged speculation about the team’s future but said they’re focused on the titles.
He wrote: “Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight. 2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out.”
Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight.
2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win. We have to do this. We have to succeed.
Top Guys, out. pic.twitter.com/oWGJaeYGbM
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 7, 2022
