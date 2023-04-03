Dax Harwood Shares Pic Teasing FTR Match With Impact Tag Champions

A recent Twitter post from Dax Harwood of FTR might hint at a potential match in the works. The post contains a photo of FTR standing toe to toe with Ace Austin and Chris Bey, who are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions.

The scene took place at the recent WrestleCon in Los Angeles.

Bey has previously expressed his own interest in facing FTR in the ring, and with Harwood and Wheeler’s AEW contracts possibly concluding soon, the sky’s the limit on where the pair might end up.

You can see the original social media post below.