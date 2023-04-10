wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Tweet Might Indicate A Future Showdown Between FTR And Aussie Open
With Aussie Open’s recent title win for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, Dax Harwood posted an image to his Twitter displaying the new champs with their belts beneath a picture of FTR holding their AEW Tag Team Championship belts as well. Both teams faced each other in a celebrated tag team match last year, where FTR successfully defended their own possession of the title now claimed by Aussie Open. Harwood’s tweet might signal an upcoming match between the tag team title holders of each of their respective promotions, possibly at June’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 show in Toronto. You can see the original tweet from Harwood below.
