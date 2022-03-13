Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right

Dax Harwood hosted a Q&A on his Twitter account tonight, where he revealed that FTR was not satisfied with their run in AEW so far. However, he didn’t elaborate. He did note that he would go back to WWE under the right circumstances. Here are highlights:

On who he’d want for FTR’s last match ever: “Vs. Chad Gable & Jason Jordan.”

On FTR’s ladder match with the New Day: “I told all the guys involved, I can’t do the athletic stuff most ladder matches have, but we can tell a story and we can be BRUTAL. I love that match and I love those guys.”

On a singles match with CM Punk: “You guys tell CM Punk that.”

On his dream match as a tag: “Rematch vs Young Bucks. Who really is the greatest tag team of this generation?”

On wanting to work for NJPW: “Cash and I want to win the NJPW Tag team titles. We’ve talked about it on many 4 hour road trips.”

On if they’d go back to WWE: “Yes, If the money and circumstances were right.”

On if he’s satisfied with his career in AEW so far: “No. Okay, back to normal Twitter shit. Thanks y’all!”

