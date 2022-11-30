– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW wrestler and FTR member Dax Harwood discussed Bryan Danielson, who he’s facing later tonight in a one-on-one match on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Dax Harwood on facing Bryan Danielson on Dynamite: “Obviously, I’m very excited for the match. He may be the best wrestler of all time. If we’re talking about work, he may be the best of all time. I’m super excited for the match. They said, ‘you’re wrestling Bryan Danielson and we need you to cut this promo.’ I was like, ‘What can I say to make these people care about the match?’ Obviously, people are going to love to see the match. I’m not one of these people who think every single match has to have some story. I see that complained about all the time. Do you think when the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks, is there a storyline there or are they just playing to win? It’s two guys or four guys or six guys going in there to win. Not every match has to have a story, but I did want the people to be interested in this match, so I had to think of a reason real quick, and that’s how I came about it.”

Harwood on Danielson’s locker room talk and calling fruit “tree semen”: “I have not seen that headline, but I will tell you this, that story along with many other stories, he talks about nonstop. All he does is talk about penis sizes in the locker room. Everyone is like, ‘Bryan, why are we talking about this?'”

Harwood vs. Danielson goes down live tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s card is being held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.