MLW Announces Battle Riot VI Has Sold Out

MLW will have a full house for next month’s Battle Riot VI, announcing an advance sell-out for the show. The company announced on Thursday that the show, which takes place on June 1st show in Atlanta, Georgia, has fully sold out.

You can see the announcement below. The event will air live on YouTube.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is proud to announce that its Battle RIOT VI event, set to take place on Saturday, June 1 at Atlanta’s Center Stage, has officially sold out. This marks an unprecedented sixth consecutive sellout for MLW, continuing an impressive streak of sold-out events throughout 2024.

While tickets for the live event are no longer available, fans can still catch all the action of MLW’s signature Battle RIOT VI event live and exclusively presented on YouTube.

The live broadcast will begin at 9pm EST on MLW’s YouTube channel, ensuring that wrestling fans around the world won’t miss out on the excitement.

To watch, subscribe to MLW’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

Battle RIOT VI live and exclusively on YouTube for FREE!

For the lucky fans with tickets, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience. In addition to witnessing the Battle RIOT VI live, attendees will be part of a special beIN SPORTS TV taping starting at 7pm. This taping will air at a later date on the national sports cable network, bringing even more high-octane MLW action to a wider audience.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of Battle RIOT VI. Stream it live presented on YouTube at 9pm EST on Saturday, June 1, and be part of wrestling history as MLW continues its streak of sold-out events in 2024.