Dax Harwood Recalls His AEW Dynamite Match With CM Punk

Dax Harwood wrote on his X account , “2 years ago today. The match that launched FTR into our current iteration. This is one of my favorite matches of my 20 year career. I’m lucky to have shared the ring with Punk.” You can view his comments below.

Dax Harwood is still currently part of the AEW roster. CM Punk was terminated by AEW last September stemming from an incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London. Punk later returned to WWE in November at Survivor Series, going back to the company for the first time in nearly 10 years.