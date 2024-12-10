Dax Harwood Reflects On Anniversary Of FTR vs. Briscoes Match: ‘This Is Why I Started’

It’s been two years since FTR battled The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle, and Dax Harwood reflected on the match on social media. The two teams battled in a Double Dog Collar match at the December 10th, 2022 PPV, and Harwood posted to Twitter on Tuesday to reflect on how the match exemplified why he got into the business.

Harwood wrote:

“At some point, it does become about the money. You give your body, your health, your sanity, your relationships, all to the business. Naturally, you want something to show for it. Sacrificing pieces of yourself, so at the end of the day, when it’s all over, the aches, pain, & heartbreak were worth it. But that’s not why we start. Maybe for some, sure, but not all. This is why I started.”

The match was one of Jay Briscoe’s final bouts before he tragically died in January of 2023.