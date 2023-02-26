– As previously reported, FTR’s Dax Harwood posted a tweet in response to AEW not showcasing FTR winning The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Best Tag Team award. However, AEW did showcase other AEW talents winning awards from the newsletter. This prompted Dax Harwood to post photos of other wrestlers getting congratulated. He also tweeted, “Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner.” Harwood has now taken to Twitter again to refute the notion that he posted the tweet that he’s “unhappy” because he stood up himself. He wrote the following:

“Guys, real quick, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. The ‘he’s unhappy’ narrative that’s been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more. I’m very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good.”

You can view Harwood’s tweet below: