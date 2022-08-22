Dax Harwood Shares Pic With CM Punk, References Reports Of Issues

Dax Harwood posted a pic with CM Punk while taking a shot at reports that Punk is “unhappy” in AEW. The FTR member shared the picture of himself and Punk on Sunday, as you can see below. He wrote with the tweet:

“He gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose. And if you can’t tell, he’s VERY unhappy.”

It has been reported that Punk has had some issues backstage and often expresses his displeasure about things in AEW. The report also noted that Punk’s line about Hangman Page on last week’s AEW Dynamite was unscripted, done without Page’s knowledge and a “receipt” for comments Page made about Punk’s past issues with Colt Cabana during their feud.