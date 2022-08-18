Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite

It appears the heat between Hangman Page and CM Punk might be going deeper than originally thought. According to a new report Fightful Select, trouble may be brewing between AEW and CM Punk. Apparently, the backstage issues are related to CM Punk making his alleged “shoot” comments regarding Hangman Page during his promo on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which Fightful is also reporting were not planned for the segment.

According to the report, Punk has heat with Hangman going back to some of their pre-match promo material ahead of their title bout at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May. The match saw Punk beat Hangman Page to capture AEW World Championship, but Punk soon had to take a leave of absence after injuring his foot. It’s rumored that Punk and Hangman didn’t see eye-to-eye on some of their promos in the buildup to the title match. Punk reportedly went so far as meeting with AEW higher-ups on the context of the comments Hangman Page made in his promo. Additionally, Voices of Wrestling reported a rumor that Punk told others that after the meeting with AEW officials in May that he “wouldn’t lose” to Hangman.

Several people in AEW reportedly informed Fightful that what happened in last night’s promo by CM Punk on AEW Dynamite was “unfair” to Hangman Page, who is said to have been in the building for last night’s show. However, one source stated to Fightful on Hangman, “Even if he was aware of it, what would he have done? Charged to the ring past Tony (Khan)? Interrupted a promo he knew he wasn’t supposed to be a part of? There was no way Hangman could have ‘won’ in that situation.”

Fightful also noted that Hangman Page didn’t respond to Punk’s remarks in any specific way. AEW sources have said that Hangman isn’t particularly a confrontational individual, and he’s also reportedly well-liked among the AEW roster.

It’s also reported that several people on the AEW roster speculated Punk’s heat with Hangman is over Punk’s belief that Hangman “went into business for himself” first before their Double or Nothing title match. So Punk’s comments last night regarding Hangman were seen as a verbal “receipt” by Punk to the former champion. However, this is said to be speculation among members of the AEW locker room, and Punk has not told anyone this directly.

Hangman reportedly made comments in one of his promos alluding to Punk’s past issues with Colt Cabana, which Punk did not appreciate. Hangman Page also reportedly made comments during another week where CM Punk was not present that are said to have accelerated the issues. A person close to Punk justified Punk’s comments to Fightful by noting that Punk “shot at Hangman” while Hangman was present at the event.

Another interesting part of the story is that sources close to the situation have said that CM punk often verbally expresses his displeasure about things in AEW. He’s rumored to have done it so blatantly “recently” that they believed that Punk might ultimately quit the company. However, sources close to Punk said he would’ve instead stayed home from last night’s Dynamite, and they don’t believe he actually would have quit in this instance.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also reported via Twitter that one source who is said to be familiar with this situation also believes there was a chance Punk was not going to appear on last night’s show. It is noted that they do not know definitively what led to this belief.

Another development on last night’s AEW Dynamite was the announcement that CM Punk and Jon Moxley will have their World Title Unification Match on next week’s show instead of AEW All Out 2022 in Chicago. Fightful reports that making the title matchup for next week was a late decision.

The crux of what led to Punk nearly not showing up to Dynamite is unknown, be it the title match being moved to next week’s Dynamite or Hangman’s past comments. Fightful’s report noted that while there weren’t any indications that Punk actually plans on leaving AEW, one veteran informed the outlet of hearing about “threats being levied” regarding Punk leaving AEW.

The report makes it clear that they do not have information stating that Punk actually threatened to quit or that he threatened to show up due to the issues.