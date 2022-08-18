Update On CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of Dynamite, CM Punk opened his return promo by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, then called him a coward when he didn’t show. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Punk calling out Hangman was not planned for the show. No one backstage knew Punk was going to do that and it was “weird for everyone.”

Meltzer also noted that when Punk and Hangman were feuding back in May, there was a “lot of reality” to it.

Bryan Alvarez added: ““Whatever they are going to do next week with the title match….Punk’s promo has absolutely zero, zilch to do with whatever they are doing at the PPV. That was not supposed to happen. Punk went into business for himself and then moved on.”

Meltzer said that while they may build something later, there are no plans for the two to face each other at All Out. He said that whatever happened during their past feud, if he was mad at something Page said, he saved it up and said something during this promo.

He added that the shots Punk and Moxley took at each other were not “off-script” or “unprofessional” and they were just selling their match, but the shots at Page were “something very different.”