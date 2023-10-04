wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Thinks Sting & Darby Allin Deserve An AEW World Tag Team Title Match
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
Dax Harwood wants to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Sting and Darby Allin. Harwood was recently on Twitter when he saw an account reply to a tweet of his suggesting that Sting and Allin should get a shot at the titles that FTR currently hold. Harwood was quick and to the point, replying with a simple, “I agree.”
Sting and Allin hare undefeated as a tag team in AEW and beat FTR in a match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2021. FTR have been holding open challenges for their titles, and are next set to face The Young Bucks who won a title shot at AEW WrestleDream.
I agree https://t.co/5LndbwOdYS
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 3, 2023
