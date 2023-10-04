Dax Harwood Thinks Sting & Darby Allin Deserve An AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Dax Harwood wants to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Sting and Darby Allin. Harwood was recently on Twitter when he saw an account reply to a tweet of his suggesting that Sting and Allin should get a shot at the titles that FTR currently hold. Harwood was quick and to the point, replying with a simple, “I agree.”

Sting and Allin hare undefeated as a tag team in AEW and beat FTR in a match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2021. FTR have been holding open challenges for their titles, and are next set to face The Young Bucks who won a title shot at AEW WrestleDream.