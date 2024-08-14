Dax Harwood Says Tommy Billington Had Interest From Both AEW & WWE

Dax Harwood recently gave insight into how Tommy Billington ended up signing with AEW. Billington, the nephew of the original Dynamite Kid, reportedly signed with AEW late last week and Harwood talked on an Instagram Live about how the newly-signed roster member had interest from WWE as well.

“I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but he told me about some of his financial woes,” Harwood said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He moved himself all the way to Canada to better his opportunities for wrestling. He told me about his financial woes. I told him that night, ‘After tonight, we’re going to get you a job.'”

Dax continued, “We had the match. Obviously, he showed out. He was offered a contract on the spot, right there. He didn’t accept just yet, but he was offered a contract on the spot. The very next day WWE also reached out to someone close to Tommy, and asked about getting him there. There was, I don’t want to say a bidding war, but there was a bit of power plays. Tom decided he wanted to come to AEW. I think you’ll see more of Tom Billington in AEW to come.”

Billington previously noted that Bret Hart sat down with both him and Harwood to watch the match and was complimentary of it.