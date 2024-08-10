AEW Has Reportedly Signed Tommy Billington

Fightful Select reports that AEW has signed ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington to a contract after he recently worked a couple of matches for them. He previously wrestled Konosuke Takeshita and Dax Harwood on recent episodes of Collision.

His matches impressed people backstage and talent close to him say he was signed after those matches. It’s unknown if it was a full time deal or a tiered contract. There was also said to be interest from NXT in him.

As for Mark Billington, it’s believed he was injured during a match for Dungeon Wrestling in December.