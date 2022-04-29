DAZN Reportedly Paid WWE Almost $500,000 to Promote Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to face off in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden this weekend, and a new report says DAZN paid WWE nearly half a million dollars to promote it. Sportico reports (per Fightful) that WWE’s promotion of the fight on their social media platform, as well as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s promotional appearance on today’s weigh-in, was brokered by Stephanie McMahon on WWE’s side and earned the company almost $500,000.

You can see clips below of Lynch and Belair at the weigh-in ceremony. The winner of the boxing match will receive a custom WWE Raw Women’s Championship.