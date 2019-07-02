DDP Confirms Passing of Max Muscle

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) confirmed on his official Facebook page today that former WCW wrestler Max Muscle (aka Maxx) passed away. He was 56 years old. Muscle (nee John Czawlytko) passed away on June 27. DDP wrote the following on Max Muscle.

Muscle previously appeared as the onscreen bodyguard for DDP in WCW. His last match in WCW was in 1997.