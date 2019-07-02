wrestling / News
DDP Confirms Passing of Max Muscle
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) confirmed on his official Facebook page today that former WCW wrestler Max Muscle (aka Maxx) passed away. He was 56 years old. Muscle (nee John Czawlytko) passed away on June 27. DDP wrote the following on Max Muscle.
Muscle previously appeared as the onscreen bodyguard for DDP in WCW. His last match in WCW was in 1997.
I wanna send out my condolences to the family and friends of my buddy & former body guard #MaxMuscle aka John Czawlytko. Max passed on Thursday June 27, 2019. Max was very instrumental in some early matches with @MarcMero He was a great guy & will be missed.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW