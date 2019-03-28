DDP Set for WrestleMania Weekend Events and DDP Yoga Summer Workshops

– In a recent interview with Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz , (via Sportskeeda), WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed that he will be in the greater New York City area for WrestleMania Week for a number of appearances and events. Per DDP, he will be at WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday night and Saturday morning, at WrestleCon on Friday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. He’s also set for a DDP Yoga workshop at WrestleCon on Friday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Per Diamond Dallas Page, any fan who attends his yoga workshop will receive a selfie and group picture. He also confirmed that he’s holding DDPY workshops in Las Vegas on May 23 (during Starrcast) and Mexico on June 23 and June 29, and then finally in Maryland on July 13. His June dates are being hosted by Travelsmiths for the 9th Annual DDPY Retreat Extravaganza at the Riviera Maya in Mexico.