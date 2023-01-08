wrestling / News
DDT New Year’s Current Explosion Results: Death Match Main Event
DDT Pro Wrestling held its event ‘New Year’s Current Explosion’ today at the Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. It is set to air on Wrestle Universe. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Yukio Naya def. Takeshi Masada
* Pheromones (Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino) def. Hideki Okatani & Kazuma Sumi
* HARASHIMA, Saori Anou & Yusuke Okada def. Gota Ihashi, Kazuki Hirata & Saki Akai
* Chain Deathmatch: Chris Brookes def. Demonio Uno
* The 37KAMIINA (MAO & Yuki Ueno) def. Burning (Tetsuya Endo & Yuya Koroku)
* DAMNATION T.A (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) def. Harimao (Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida)
* New Year Aerial Time Bomb & Current Blast Bat Deathmatch: The 37KAMIINA (Shunma Katsumata & Toi Kojima) & Atsushi Onita def. Akito, Sanshiro Takagi & Soma Takao
💣An aerial explosion with double the size of the usual goes BOOM to start 2023!💣
Watch the show on WRESTLE UNIVERSE come January 10th!#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/gr98JqiT6y
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) January 7, 2023
やばいー#ddtpro 💥 pic.twitter.com/VbEMmTiLJA
— Chris Brookes クリス・ブルックス (@OBEYBrookes) January 7, 2023
【週刊プロレスmobile】高木、商標権獲得ならず。大仁田がDDTを“DDO”に!? ドロキ店長に!? 全日本ではアジアタッグで電流爆破!? 次回は3月19日!? 平田が爆破ダンス!? 勝俣は令和の邪道に!?／DDT鶴見詳報 https://t.co/Q0fXxGt5KT #週プロモバイル #ddtpro #新春電流爆破 pic.twitter.com/tjGHpVyKgg
— 週刊プロレス (@shupromobile) January 7, 2023
