DDT New Year’s Current Explosion Results: Death Match Main Event

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DDT Pro-Wrestling Image Credit: DDT Pro-Wrestling

DDT Pro Wrestling held its event ‘New Year’s Current Explosion’ today at the Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. It is set to air on Wrestle Universe. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Yukio Naya def. Takeshi Masada
* Pheromones (Danshoku Dino & Yuki Ino) def. Hideki Okatani & Kazuma Sumi
* HARASHIMA, Saori Anou & Yusuke Okada def. Gota Ihashi, Kazuki Hirata & Saki Akai
* Chain Deathmatch: Chris Brookes def. Demonio Uno
* The 37KAMIINA (MAO & Yuki Ueno) def. Burning (Tetsuya Endo & Yuya Koroku)
* DAMNATION T.A (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) def. Harimao (Kazusada Higuchi & Yuki Ishida)
* New Year Aerial Time Bomb & Current Blast Bat Deathmatch: The 37KAMIINA (Shunma Katsumata & Toi Kojima) & Atsushi Onita def. Akito, Sanshiro Takagi & Soma Takao

