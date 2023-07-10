Deaner Will Replace Steve Maclin at Impact Slammiversary, PCO Removed From Match

As previously reported, Steve Maclin was forced to withdraw from Impact Wrestling Slammiversary due to an injury. This left Bully Ray without a partner for his match with PCO & Steve D’Amore at the event. During today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, Deaner requested to be Bully’s partner and the offer was accepted.

Impact Wrestling later announced that PCO was set on fire so D’Amore will need a new partner.