Deaner Will Replace Steve Maclin at Impact Slammiversary, PCO Removed From Match
As previously reported, Steve Maclin was forced to withdraw from Impact Wrestling Slammiversary due to an injury. This left Bully Ray without a partner for his match with PCO & Steve D’Amore at the event. During today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, Deaner requested to be Bully’s partner and the offer was accepted.
Impact Wrestling later announced that PCO was set on fire so D’Amore will need a new partner.
Just ANNOUNCED on #bustedopen247:@CodyDeaner has requested to tag with @bullyray5150 at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Slammiversary and Bully has accepted!
They will face @PCOisNotHuman & @ScottDAmore! pic.twitter.com/EnNtWZk1EH
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 10, 2023
BREAKING: @bullyray5150 will team with @CodyDeaner at #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV while @ScottDAmore's partner is now in question after @PCOisNotHuman was set on fire on IMPACT.
Get tickets and join us in Windsor: https://t.co/z0jRO3tHOF pic.twitter.com/RTQ1vpwF6k
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2023
