wrestling / News
Death Triangle Beats Elite On AEW Dynamite, Several CM Punk References In Match
Death Triangle went up another win against The Elite in their series on AEW Dynamite in a match with several references to CM Punk. The two teams faced off in the second match of their best of seven series in Chicago, with the AEW Trios Champions coming out ahead.
The match featured a hostile audience, who chanted for Punk and said “F**k The Elite” during Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks’ entrance. Omega bit Pac during the match and later hit a GTS on on him. In addition, Matt Jackson tried for a Buckshot Lariat and failed to do the maneuver, similar to how Punk failed to hit the move against Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing.
The Elite of course were suspended after a backstage altercation with Punk following All Out. Punk is injured and has yet to return, with his AEW future currently unknown.
Look in @KennyOmegamanX's eyes… what do you see? #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/jsWThHmITS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 24, 2022
Hey, I'm charting this one up to @KennyOmegamanX being in the same building as Ishii. #BiteTheWorld #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/ICSZob66La
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 24, 2022
Hey, it's harder than it looks! @youngbucks #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/MIpJyd3J3N
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 24, 2022
