DEFY x PROGRESS Onslaught Results 11.29.24: Marina Shafir Battles Allie Katch, More
DEFY and PROGRESS held their Onslaught show on Friday, with Marina Shafir in action and more. You can see the full results below from the New York City show, which aired on Triller TV+, per Fightful:
* Los Desperados def. The Mane Event
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Allie Katch
* Homicide def. Tate Mayfairs
* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Simon Miller def. Dark STG
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Zayda Steel
* Man Like DeReiss def. KC Navarro
* Mustafa Ali def. Cara Noir
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Kevin Knight
BRUTAL. #AndSTILL PROGRESS Men’s World Champion… Luke Jacobs.
The match is now set @LukeJacobs00_YG v @DEREISS_ for the championship in #Chicago this Sunday. #onslaughtnyc
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 29, 2024
BIG German suplex from @DEREISS_ #OnslaughtNYC@defyNW @ThisIs_Progress
▶️ https://t.co/GkQEHAWPL4 pic.twitter.com/uYO4jpBym1
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) November 29, 2024
Belly to back from @MarinaShafir #OnslaughtNYC@defyNW @ThisIs_Progress
▶️ https://t.co/GkQEHAWPL4 pic.twitter.com/0YvplRtN45
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) November 29, 2024
