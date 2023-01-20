wrestling / News
Delirious, Jim Cornette Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe
January 20, 2023 | Posted by
Tributes continue to come in for Jay Briscoe following his passing earlier this week, with the latest coming from Delirious and Jim Cornette. Delirious took to his Twitter account to share a lengthy post with his memories of Briscoe, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident at 38.
In addition, Jim Cornette spoke for an hour on his podcast sharing his thoughts on Briscoe’s life, career, and passing. You can see both below:
— 👽 (@ROHDelirious) January 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on WWE’s Plans For the Undisputed Tag Team Championship
- Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So
- Delaware State Police Issue Statement on Jay Briscoe’s Fatal Accident
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing