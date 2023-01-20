Delirious, Jim Cornette Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe

Tributes continue to come in for Jay Briscoe following his passing earlier this week, with the latest coming from Delirious and Jim Cornette. Delirious took to his Twitter account to share a lengthy post with his memories of Briscoe, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident at 38.

In addition, Jim Cornette spoke for an hour on his podcast sharing his thoughts on Briscoe’s life, career, and passing. You can see both below: