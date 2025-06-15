Delmi Exo Announces She Is A Free Agent After MLW Exit

In a post on Twitter, Delmi Exo announced that she is now a free agent and is no longer a part of Major League Wrestling. She has been with MLW since 2023 and is a former two-time MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion.

She wrote: “I am extremely grateful to have spent the last few years developing under Major League Wrestling. The God Queen was a concept many doubted but she has proven to be the living embodiment of what it means to bet on yourself and chase your dreams. I’ve shared many firsts through MLW and look forward to what they do next. Though my time with them has come to an end, this is just the beginning for me. The God Queen is a free agent and is ready to face the best in every territory! Are you ready for it?”