Deonna Purrazzo & More Set For ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament
April 24, 2025
A few more competitors have been announced for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament. It was announced on this week’s ROH on HonorClub that Deonna Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie, and Leila Grey will be part of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion.
The three join Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb, who will face off in a first-round match, in the tournament.
