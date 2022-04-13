Deonna Purrazzo On Missing ROH Supercard Of Honor, Mercedes Martinez Winning Interim Title

Deonna Purrazzo was unable to compete at ROH Supercard of Honor, and she recently weighed in on having to miss the event and Mercedes Martinez winning the interim ROH Women’s Championship. Purrazzo spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Martinez winning the interim title: “Mercedes is a tough competitor, I’ve been in the ring with her a dozen times. The last time I was in the ring with her, she was tapping out, ‘I quit,’ to the Virtuosa. Whenever there is a unification match and she wants to step into the ring with the real Ring of Honor Women’s Champion then the same result is going to happen.”

On missing Supercard of Honor: “We talked about…we had our IMPACT show, we had two shows. I’m under contract with IMPACT, there’s not much I can do. My hands are kind of tied. I would have loved to defend the championship. Big things are to come. It was announced that down the road I would wrestle the winner and it was Mercedes. Everyone can cool the brakes a little bit. Calm down, stop with the negativity. Realize that Mercedes and I are going fucking kill it whenever we get in the ring.”