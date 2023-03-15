Deonna Purrazzo to Face Gisele Shaw At Impact Sacrifice 2023

Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw will run it back at Impact Sacrifice. Impact Wrestling has announced that the two will face off in a rematch at the March 24th show.

The full announcement reads:

Tensions Set to Explode Between Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw in Sacrifice Rematch

Last month at No Surrender, Deonna Purrazzo fell victim to the numbers game when Jai Vidal and Savananh Evans assisted Gisele Shaw in scoring a huge victory over “The Virtuosa”. But a few weeks later, Purrazzo would fire back as she evened the odds for one of her greatest rivals, Mickie James, in her Knockouts World Title defense against “The Quintessential Diva”. Now this heated rivalry will reach its boiling point as Purrazzo and Shaw meet in a rematch at Sacrifice. Plus, momentum will be up for grabs as both Knockouts are preparing to challenge for the gold in a Four-Way match at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive.

The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE March 24th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.