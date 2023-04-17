wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Championship at Impact Rebellion
Deonna Purrazzo is Impact Knockouts Champion again, capturing the title at Rebellion 2023. Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of Sunday’s PPV to capture the title, which was vacated when Mickie James was unable to be cleared for the match on tonight’s show.
Purrazzo is now a three-time Knockouts Champion, having most recently held it from November 2020 to October of 2021. She has the third-longest combined days as champion at 441, just four behind James’ 445 combined days. Gail Kim holds that record with 711 combined days as champion between seven title reigns.
IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME! We crown a NEW Knockouts Champion NEXT! @JordynneGrace @DeonnaPurrazzo #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/nvyHoji5nb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
.@JordynneGrace took @DeonnaPurrazzo OUT! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/Xzfc6i5xnZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
UNREAL strength from @JordynneGrace! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/CpKOMlj1ya
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
Moonsault off the ramp! @DeonnaPurrazzo #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/iUB0CJHLoN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
BOTH Knockouts are giving EVERYTHING they have for the Knockouts World Championship!@JordynneGrace @DeonnaPurrazzo #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/4WgYQZGKXp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
