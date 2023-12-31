Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Working Without a Contract In Impact During 2020

Deonna Purrazzo began her stint with Impact Wrestling in 2020, and she recently talked about not signing a contract there for the first several months. Purrazzo didn’t sign a deal with Impact until October of that year, five months after her debut and three months after she had won the Impact Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and said that she chose not to sign a contract at first after her experience in WWE.

“I got, and Impact got a lot of s**t for that,” Purrazzo recalled. “But honestly it was my choice. I had come out of a contract with Ring Of Honor that I was not happy with. Went to NXT, was very unhappy in NXT. So going into this whatever it was gonna be with Impact, I was very hesitant of like, do I want to be locked down, do I want to wrestle anymore, I don’t know that any place is a good fit for me. So, let’s just start the relationship a little trepidatious and go from there.”

She continued, “So it was 100% me, I’m not ready to sign a contract but then it came down to, now you’re the champion, we need to lock something in. At that point, I had been with Impact for five months and felt so confident, it felt like home. I had no issues at all signing a contract then.”