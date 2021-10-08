wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo’s Opponent Revealed For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

October 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Mickie James has chosen Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent for this weekend’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown event. Impact has announced that Purrazzo will face Masha Slamovich in her Pick Your Poison match at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event. As noted last night, both James and Purrazzo are set to face opponents of their rivals’ choosing leading to their match at Bound For Glory, with Purrazzo’s bout taking place this weekend.

Impact Knockouts Knockdown takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus.

