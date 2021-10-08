wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo’s Opponent Revealed For Impact Knockouts Knockdown
Mickie James has chosen Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent for this weekend’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown event. Impact has announced that Purrazzo will face Masha Slamovich in her Pick Your Poison match at Saturday’s Impact! Plus event.
Impact Knockouts Knockdown takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus.
BREAKING: @MickieJames has chosen @mashaslamovich as @DeonnaPurrazzo's opponent TOMORROW at #KnockoutsKnockdown!
https://t.co/IPMBVJqUM4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2021
