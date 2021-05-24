Details Announced For Andrade’s First Post-WWE Match

It appears that Andrade’s first match following his WWE release back in March is officially set. Luchablog revealed the poster from the Xalos promotion announcing that Andrade will square off with El Hijo del Santo in Anaheim on June 12.

Andrade has not wrestled since the October 12 edition of WWE RAW last year.

Additionally, the former WWE star also has another big match lined up for later this year, as it was announced last week that Andrade will challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX on August 14.

You can view the promotional poster for Andrade’s match against El Hijo del Santo below.