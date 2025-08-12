Details On Ashante Thee Adonis’ WWE Exit

A new report has some details on Ashante Thee Adonis’ exit from WWE. As noted Ashante — aka Tehuti Miles — announced on Sunday that he had departed the company. Fightful Select reports that it was a case of Miles’ contract not being renewed as opposed to his being released, and he will be able to immediately take bookings with other companies.

Miles was among several talent that were brought back to WWE in summer of 2022, many of whom signed three-year contracts that would be up about now if a number of them hadn’t already been released. People in WWE say that Miles was told a couple of weeks ago that his contract would not be renewed, and that he had remained on a main roster contract despite being moved to NXT.

Miles got plenty of praise in NXT for his always working to improve and noted that he was training on his own time in addition to his work at the Performance Center. A few names in TNA have said they want to work with him.