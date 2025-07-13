wrestling / News
Details On Who Attended Goldberg’s Last Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
As previously noted, Goldberg wrestled his final match tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, losing to GUNTHER. Several people from Goldberg’s WCW past, and others, were in attendance.
Former head of WCW security Doug Dillinger was on hand and once again knocked on Goldberg’s door ahead of his entrance.
Meanwhile, Ernest Miller was also backstage for the entrance, while DDP and the Steiner Brothers were in the audience.
Others include Chuck Zito and Josh Barnett, as well as Goldberg’s son Gage.
Really nice touch having Doug Dillinger here for Goldberg’s entrance.#SNME pic.twitter.com/EHasRdjZ0p
— C.O. (@FirstNameJ0hn) July 13, 2025
DDP is here!!#SNME pic.twitter.com/K6hGhSydMr
— PowerfulKing 💪👑 (@PowerfulKingJJ) July 13, 2025
The Steiner Brother are in attendance.#SNME pic.twitter.com/ygikP8FLiS
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 13, 2025
“Chuck Zito” among others escorting “Goldberg” to the ring! #SNME #AEWAllIn #SaturdayNightsMainEvent pic.twitter.com/vTby2aw47D
— The Guardian Of Chaos (@bigdaddyGOC) July 13, 2025
Screw Goldberg…That’s ERNEST THE CAT MILLER! #SNME pic.twitter.com/zAh7vH8eKA
— 𝙎𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙘𝙚 (@Snee_Snee) July 13, 2025
Ernest The Cat Miller! pic.twitter.com/QYhb3OkZe0
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) July 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance
- Backstage Notes From AEW All In Texas, Finishes Being Kept Secret Until This Week