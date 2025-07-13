Details On Who Attended Goldberg’s Last Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

As previously noted, Goldberg wrestled his final match tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, losing to GUNTHER. Several people from Goldberg’s WCW past, and others, were in attendance.

Former head of WCW security Doug Dillinger was on hand and once again knocked on Goldberg’s door ahead of his entrance.

Meanwhile, Ernest Miller was also backstage for the entrance, while DDP and the Steiner Brothers were in the audience.

Others include Chuck Zito and Josh Barnett, as well as Goldberg’s son Gage.

