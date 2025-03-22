Details On Change Vince McMahon Made To A Match Finish At Wrestlemania 39

Fightful Select has details on a match finish that Vince McMahon changed at Wrestlemania 39, not long before he resigned from the company for good. After he stepped away in 2022, he still continued to make changes to the shows. In early 2023, his influence was felt in the months leading up to that year’s Wrestlemania. This included several wrestlers not being featured on WWE TV, as well as changes to shows and more.

At Wrestlemania 39, ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor was originally scheduled to beat Edge inside the Hell in a Cell, ending a feud that started with Edge creating the Judgment Day. McMahon was the one who pushed for the change, even though Edge pushed to put over Balor. It’s unknown when the talent was told of the original plan or the change, but that is usually delivered the day of the show.

As for Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at the same show, that decision was made far in advance of the show, although McMahon did support it.

McMahon did make several changes to the RAW After Mania the next night, with one source comparing him to the Tazmanian Devil with how much he destroyed the script. He eventually left WWE for good in January 2024.