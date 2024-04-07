Details on Jason Kelce at Wrestlemania 40, How It Was Put Together

As previously reported, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of Philadelphia Eagles fame made surprise appearances at Wrestlemania 40. The two showed up in masks to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. PWInsider and Fightful Select has details on Kelce’s road to Wrestlemania and how the retired NFL player prepared for his WWE appearance.

Kelce’s team went to Danny Cage and the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, NJ in order to train for his guest spot. They also documented his journey and shared video of it, which you can see below. Both Kelce and Johnson spent several hours training in the ring and outside last week.

Cage said both took to it quickly and were “extremely respectful” to wrestling and the people at the Monster Factory. Cage said it would be “amazing” if they came back and gave them honorary diplomas.

He said: “Seriously, it was such a great experience for both the coaches of the Monster Factory and the graduates.”

WWE reached out to Kelce earlier this week for a possible appearance, and shared footage of Johnson working out with Seth Rollins.