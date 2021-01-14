Details on Next Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact is set to tape their next set of shows following Hard to Kill this weekend, and new details on the taping are online. Fightful Select reports that the company’s roster is coming in tomorrow for the tapings that will start Hard to Kill on Saturday and then follow with content for the next couple of months.

The tapings are set to last until early next week, which has followed the pattern for Impact’s taping schedule as of late. This will be the first taping where the company’s partnership with AEW is not being kept secret, though there’s no word yet as to whether there will be any involvement from the other company.

Impact Hard to Kill airs on Saturday, and 411 will have live coverage of the show.