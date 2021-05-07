Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More

Fightful Select reports that WWE recently held a set of tryouts for female wrestlers yesterday and today in Orlando, and at least two of the women have been regulars on AEW Dark. There were a dozen wrestlers in all. Some of the wrestlers include:

Tesha Price: She has four years experience in wrestling. She appeared for WWE, wrestling Britt Baker in a dark match for the Mae Young Classic, and worked as enhancement talent against Lacey Evans in NXT in 2018. She has been making appearances on Dark since November, with at least 20 total. She even had a match on Dynamite against Abadon.

Alex Gracia: Has three years experience and has been working with AEW since September, with a dozen matches. She wrestled Hikaru Shida on Dynamite last December. She previously had a WWE tryout in 2019 and has made appearances for NWA, Stardom, IMPACT Wrestling and EVOLVE.

Ava Everett: She has been wrestling in the northeast since 2018, making appearances for Limitless Wrestling, CZW, Beyond and more.

Natalia Markova: She previously had a WWE tryout in 2017. She’s made appearances for EVOLVE, PROGRESS and SHINE. She has been working for over ten years.