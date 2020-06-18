Details On AEW Signing Ricky Starks, Including When the Decision Was Made

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former NWA TV champion Ricky Starks made his debut with the company, unsuccessfully challenging Cody for the TNT Championship. It was later revealed that Starks has now signed with AEW.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the match with Cody was actually a tryout match for Starks. He impressed AEW officials enough during the match that he was signed shortly after it was taped last week. It was also noted that during the match, Starks was impressive enough that not only did they sign him after, but they’ve reportedly already come up with a program for him.

Starks’ deal with the NWA expired back in May and he lost the TV title to Zicky Dice prior to that.