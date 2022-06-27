UPDATED: Tony Khan Says Claudio Castagnoli Is All Elite, Details on AEW Arrival & Contract

UPDATED: Tony Khan has confirmed that Claudio Castagnoli is officially with AEW after his debut at Forbidden Door, announcing on Twitter that he’s “All Elite.” Khan posted to his Twitter account after the PPV went off the air, writing:

Welcome to the team, @ClaudioCSRO! Claudio Castagnoli is ALL ELITE! See you this Wednesday Night for #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts! Thank you to everyone all around the world who watched #ForbiddenDoor tonight!”

Welcome to the team, @ClaudioCSRO! Claudio Castagnoli is ALL ELITE! See you this Wednesday Night for #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts! Thank you to everyone all around the world who watched #ForbiddenDoor tonight! pic.twitter.com/dlzNwOwdoH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2022

ORIGINAL: A new report has details on Claudio Castagnoli’s arrival following his debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday. As noted earlier, the former Cesaro made his debut at the PPV on Sunday, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. Castagnoli, who is also set to compete as part of Blackpool Combat Club in Blood & Guts on Dynamite, is set for a “long term” deal according to Fightful Select.

The outlet reports that it’s not yet confirmed if the deal has been officially signed at this time. Castagnoli had been training at Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando before his return, and AEW has already announced merchandise for him as you can see below.

While specific details aren’t yet available, the site was told that Forbidden Door was not the original plan for his debut. As we know, Bryan Danielson was set to face Zack Sabre Jr. but announced last Wednesday that he was not yet medically cleared to compete.