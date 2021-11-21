wrestling / News
Details On Planned Match Order For WWE Survivor Series
November 21, 2021 | Posted by
Survivor Series is starting very shortly, and a new report has details on the planned match order as of this afternoon. Fightful Select reports that the planned match order at that point was as follows:
* Kickoff Show: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest
* Opener: Roman Reigns vs. Big E
* Second Match: Women’s Survivor Series
* Semi-Main Event: Men’s Survivor Series
* Main Event: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair.
The site notes that the 20-Man Dual Battle Royal as well as RK-Bro vs. The Usos are in spots that could end up flexing them into different spots on the card, and those could end up change the full match order. In addition, there’s no mention of The Rock being backstage for the appearance that some have speculated.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On Whether the Lack of Diversity in WWE Champions Bothers Him
- Charlotte Flair On Rhea Ripley Being the Future Of WWE Women’s Division, Transitioning From Raw To SmackDown
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality