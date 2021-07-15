Details On The New AEW TNT Championship And How It Represents Bulgaria

As we previously reported, Miro unveiled a new version of the TNT Championship on last night’s AEW Dynamite, which features a white strap and green plating. Belts By Dan, who constructed the belt, revealed some of the technical aspects in a Twitter post.

He wrote: “Stacked plates. Dual Plating. Hand dremeled nugget texturing. Cut out side bars.”

Exclusive picture of the new @AEW @AEWonTNT @tntdrama TNT Championship belt customized for @ToBeMiro

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Maggie_IK explained how the belt is significant to the history of Bulgaria, the country Miro hails from.

She wrote: “Miro is basically wearing the Bulgarian flag: the WHITE strap represents SPIRIT and FREEDOM- it’s up to you to figure out what he “broke free” from, I’m not making any assumptions here. The GREEN represents the beautiful Bulgarian mountains, which outline his ambition to climb to the top of the #AEW mountain. I can only assume he’ll continue wearing the RED gear: the red represents the blood our ancestors spilled, defending our country. I see this as the blood he’s willing to spill, crushing his enemies, as he made perfectly clear in his promo last night on #AEWDynamite. And finally- THE SIDE PLATES the city of Plovdiv coat of arms- his hometown AND MINE. It says “Древен и Вечен”- “Ancient and Eternal”. Plovdiv is Europe’s oldest city and it will never fall! The two lions are holding a crown over 7 hills- Plovdiv is built on 7 hills.

I can absolutely understand if you guys don’t like the new design, but I’m greatly biased here and seeing my hometown’s logo on an #AEW belt fills me with pride and hope that maybe the best is yet to come. I’ve not been having the best time lately and this got me all emotional. I hope they know just how much this means to me. I’m forever in love with the hidden gem that is Bulgaria. It’s just the people that suck. Thank you.”

