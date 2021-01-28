Details On Total Bellas Marathon Today, Synopsis For Tonight’s New Episode

There will be a Total Bellas season six marathon today on E!, which started at 7 AM ET and features the following episodes:

7 AM – Bellas Break Free -“Brie pushes a reluctant Nicole to resolve lingering tensions with the rest of the family; Nicole grows uncomfortable after Artem starts spending too much time with her mother, Kathy; Brie is reminded of the difficult birth she had with Birdie.”

8 AM – A Bella Babymoon – “The family packs up and heads to Flagstaff, Ariz., for an eventful “babymoon”; Bryan and Artem stir up trouble in the woods.”

9 AM – A Bella Babyshower – “The “babymoon” in Flagstaff, Ariz., comes to an end; Brie and Nicole disagree with their mum about who should be invited to their baby shower.”

10 AM – Bye Bye Bella – “Nicole and Artem attempt to change their birthing plan so they can have their baby in Phoenix, but that complicates things for the entire Bella family.”

11 AM – Family Ties – “The Bella family is shocked to learn that Kathy must undergo a risky, emergency brain surgery; the Bella pregnancy journey nears the finish line as one of the twins goes into labour.”

12 PM – Bella Babies – “The Bella family prepares to welcome its newest members; while Nicole struggles through labour, Brie holds out hope for a natural childbirth.”

1 PM – Bellas on the Move – “With Artem back on Dancing With The Stars, Nicole starts to crack under the pressure of raising Matteo on her own. Nicole and Brie break the news to Kathy about their move to Napa. Brie pushes Nicole and JJ to put an end to their family feud.”

It leads to a new episode tonight, with the following synopsis: The Bellas head to Napa to see their newly purchased homes. Nicole struggles to tell Artem about her postpartum depression. Brie gets pushy with the rest of the Bella family. JJ, Brie tries to bring some Brie-mode back into Nicole’s life.