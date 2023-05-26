Details On What Injury Forced Aussie Open To Vacate IWGP And NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships

As previously reported, Aussie Open were forced to vacate the IWGP And NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships after Mark Davis suffered an injury. It was later noted that the team signed deals with AEW and before that, AEW CEO Tony Khan paid for Davis’ surgery with his own money.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Davis suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. He had arthroscopic knee surgery and the hope is that he’ll be back in 4-6 weeks.